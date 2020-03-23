UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Announces Lockdown In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:35 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday announced a 14-day lockdown in the province to control the spread of coronavirus COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday announced a 14-day lockdown in the province to control the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference after chairing the Punjab cabinet committee on coronavirus, he said the lockdown would be enforced from tomorrow March 24 at 9:00 am till April 6.

He said that pillion ridding would be banned in the province during the lockdown.

He added that shops of daily use items and medical stores would remain opened while markets, shopping malls and public places would remain closed.

The CM said there were 246 corona cases in Punjab including 52 in Lahore, 4 in Gujrat, 4 in Gujrawala, 3 in Jehlum, 3 in Rawalpindi, 177 in DG Khan, 2 in Multan, and one in Sargodha.

To a query, he said this was not a curfew but a lockdown, adding that thegovernment took the decision in the large interest of public health by limitingtheir mobility.

