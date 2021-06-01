Chief Minister Announces Medical College And Category 'A" Hospital For Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday announced construction of medical college and category "A" hospital in Haripur district.

Talking to media after inauguration of various development projects in Haripur, he said that media role is very important in highlighting governments' development projects, welfare schemes and public awareness campaign. The Chief Minster said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa has become the first province to launch universal health insurance for providing free health coverage to every citizen of the province under Sehat Card.

He said that provincial government was committed and taking various steps to implement vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for social welfare state in order to maximum facilitate weak and neglected segments of the society.

He said that provincial government has launched scholarships for students under Rehmatul-lil- Alameen scholarship program in which students of registered seminaries students will be also included.

The Chief Minister said that the government has launched unprecedented projects in industrial, health, education and other social welfare sachems to facilitate people. He said that on basis of performance, PTI will win more seats from Khyber Pakthunkhwa in 2023 general elections. "I assure you that each and every penny of public money will be spent on welfare of people"Earlier, the Chief Minster inaugurated 25 KM Haripur by-pass road worth Rs. 4.9 billion and 7 KM Khanpur to Karakoram road worth Rs 479 million and various other road and development projects.