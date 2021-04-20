Chief Minister announces medical treatment of girl

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, taking notice of a video about the face ailment of 10-year-old Maryam from Bahawalpur that went viral on social media, has announced that the Punjab government will bear the expenses of her treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, taking notice of a video about the face ailment of 10-year-old Maryam from Bahawalpur that went viral on social media, has announced that the Punjab government will bear the expenses of her treatment.

He directed to constitute a medical board for the treatment of Maryam and ensured that the Punjab government would take every step for her treatment.

Meanwhile, DC Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia met the family and presented gifts to Maryam.

He assured them of extending every possible support on behalf of the chief minister.