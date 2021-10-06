UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Announces Medical Treatment Of Dholchi Pappu Sain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced free medical treatment from Punjab government and bear all medical expenses of healthcare of the famous Zulfiqar Ali alias Dholchi Pappu Sain.

He directed the concerned authorities to constitute a special medical board for the treatment of ailing Pappu Sain.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department had also issued a letter to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute for constitution of the medical board.

"Pappu Sain is an asset and to provide him best medical care is our responsibility and financial assistance would also be provided to his family," the CM added.

