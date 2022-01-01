Chief Minister announces one year contract extension for ad-hoc doctors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced a major relief for ad-hoc doctors and other staff of the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and directed to extend their contract by one year.

The Chief Minister said that the decision will provide relief to thousands of ad-hoc doctors and other staff.

The Chief Minister has also directed to ensure the timely disbursement of the salaries of ad-hoc doctors and other staff. He also directed to remove all the hurdles in the way of disbursement of salaries to the doctors of Primary & Secondary Health.

He said that the incumbent government is fully aware about the problems of ad-hoc doctors who are serving the ailing humanity. The PTI government will leave no stone unturned in resolving the problems of doctors in future as well and would take all necessary steps for the betterment of the health sector.

He assured that every possible step will be taken to facilitate the ad-hoc doctors and other staff as Punjab government appreciates the services of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff.