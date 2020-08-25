Chief Minister announces Rs 13bln package for district, journalist colony

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a Rs 13 billion package is being announced for improvement of road infrastructure, clean drinking water and other uplift schemes in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a Rs 13 billion package is being announced for improvement of road infrastructure, clean drinking water and other uplift schemes in the district.

He was talking to the media during his daylong visit to the city at Circuit House here Tuesday. Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, MPA Khyal Kastro and other parliamentarians were present.

He said that development projects would be completed with the consultation of parliamentarians. He said that resolving all outstanding issues confronting the people of the district was among his top most priorities for which practical measures were being taken.

He said that all available funds of local governments are being de-frozen in the Punjab province and a new era of development and prosperity would start in rural and urban areas with these funds.

He said that 187-kanal land had been identified for establishing a journalist colony in the district for provision of residential facilities to the journalist community. The notification in this regard will be issued soon, he said.

The CM said that today all issues related to different departments including WASA, PHA, Health, education, roads infrastructure and others have been discussed one-by-one in detail by his team and the same would be resolved on priority basis.

He said that President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rana Sikandar Azam has pointed out some issues confronting the traders community and the same would also be redressed on priority basis.

To a question, he said that sugar and wheat flour is being sold in Punjab province on low prices as compared to other provinces.

He said that he would personally monitor the prices of the commodities.

Earlier, the Chief Minister held a meeting with parliamentarians at Circuit House and discussed various issues in detail.

Addressing the parliamentarians, the chief Minister ordered for making foolproof security arrangements and getting implementation of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) besides launching a crackdown on the elements involved in sharing hate speeches on the social media.

He said that no lapse or negligence would be tolerated in security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Harram.

He directed the minister to monitor security arrangements of mourning processions and Majalis in their respective Constituencies.

He said that funds of Rs 500 million have been released for the Kashmir bridge underpass and directed for its early completion.

He said that funds of Rs 500 million have also been released for completion of Haseeb Shaheed Hospital.

CM said that 10,000 constables were being recruited in Punjab police while 600 new vehicles would be provided to Punjab police soon.

He said that the Punjab government has upgraded over 1200 government schools across the province adding that more schools would be upgraded.

Provincial Ministers Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Ajmal Cheema, MNAs, MPAs, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary Urbnization and Infrastructure, Secretaries of different departments, Commissioner, RPO, DCO and other officers were present on the occasion.

Soon after his arrival, the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Lyallpur Art & Craft gallery at Chenab Club Chowk.