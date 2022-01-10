UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Announces Rs 33.5m Financial Compensation For Murree Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 06:29 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced Rs 33.5 million financial assistance for the injured and the families of deceased persons who lost their lives in Murree two days back

Extending his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, the CM said that financial assistance could not compensate any life.

All the sympathies of the Punjab government were with bereaved families; he said and announced that Rs17.6 million aid would be given to heirs of those who lost their lives in Murree.

Meanwhile, a committee led by additional chief secretary (ACS) Home, would submit its report within seven days for taking action against the negligent officers. Instructions have also been issued for short- and long-term planning to avoid such incidents in future, the CM added.

