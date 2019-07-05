Chief Minister announces Rs 500,000 compensation for each victims of boat accident

(@FahadShabbir)

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday announced compensation for the victims of the boat accidents during his visit to the camp organized by the provincial government for the victim and their families.

Mahmood Khan visited Padhana village at the bank of Tarbela Lake to review the rescue operation progress, where a boat was capsized yesterday resulting in the death of four children and 23 still missing.

While talking to the media persons on the occasion, CM Mahmood Khan said that it was a very sad incident and expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He said that rescue workers were trying hard to recover the missing persons and utilizing all available resources to this effect.

To avoid any accident like this, he directed the district administration to register the passenger's boats and also check facilities for passengers and bound them for the use of life jackets.

The chief minister at the occasion announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the dead and Rs 1 lakh each for injured.

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan, provincial minister for Information Shaukat Yousufzai, provincial minister for C&W Akbar Ayub Khan and PTI leader Yusuf Ayub Khan were present.

Earlier, on the arrival of CM, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Arifullah briefed the visiting dignitaries about the rescue operation and progress in Tarbela Lake.

The DC further said that 40 persons of Torghar and Shangla were onboard the boat. The dead bodies of four children have been recovered while two of them belonged to Torghar, one from Shangla and one from Naraamazai while 13 persons have jumped into the water and swim to save their lives and 23 persons are still missing.