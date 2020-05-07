UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Announces Special Grant For Cultural & Literary Bodies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:00 PM

Chief Minister announces special grant for cultural & literary bodies

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced a special grant for cultural and literary bodies, affected due to lockdown and coronavirus and also approved release of funds to them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced a special grant for cultural and literary bodies, affected due to lockdown and coronavirus and also approved release of funds to them.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that every segment of life was affected by lockdown, adding that the government was obligated to fulfill their needs.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government appreciated the role played by different bodies for promotion of literature and it would continue assisting them.

He said that the literary and cultural activities would be promoted more once the situation normalised in the province after the coronavirus control.

He also directed the information and culture department to release funds to these bodies at the earliest.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Government Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kiev Court Postpones Hearing on Yanukovych's Deten ..

4 minutes ago

Partial lifting of lockdown, premised on humanitar ..

5 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Friday

5 minutes ago

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

5 minutes ago

3358 COVID-19 suspects visit quarantine facilities ..

11 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieves over deaths of Ajab Khan, L ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.