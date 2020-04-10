Chief Minister announces upgradation of RHC Vohwa to THQ hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Vohwa, a remote area in DG Khan and inspected Rural Health Centre (RHC) and isolation ward for coronavirus patients.

He directed to further improve the facilities at the Rural Health Centre.

The chief minister announced to upgrade the RHC to the level of tehsil headquarters hospital and directed to construct the link road as well, said a hand out issued here on Friday.

Talking on this occasion, he assured to provide medical facilities to develop it as a model medical institution of the area.

He inspected under-construction buildings of Rescue 1122 and college and directed to early complete the work.

The chief minister also inspected border military police post where he was given a briefing. He assured to provide resources to BMP for the protection of lives and property of the people.

Additional Chief Secretary (Urbanization and infrastructure), secretaries of Irrigation and Agriculture departments, Commissioner DG Khan and others were also present on this occasion.