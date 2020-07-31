UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Appeals To Celebrate Eid With Simplicity Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Fri 31st July 2020 | 07:17 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended greetings to the nation and appealed to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity due to the coronavirus pandemic

In his message, the chief minister expressed the satisfaction that anti-coronavirus steps had proved useful. However, the nation should remain watchful and follow the SOPs as it was the matter of protection of human lives, he maintained. "We pay tributes to those who have sacrificed their lives due to coronavirus," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that Eid-ul-Azha was the festival of sacrifice and sharing happiness as it was our social obligation to help alleviate the indigent strata. "We should remember the brave sons who have sacrificed their lives for the protection of motherland," he added.

He stressed that ensuring participation of the heirs of the martyrs in the joys of Eid was our collective responsibility. Similarly, we should also remember oppressed Kashmiris who were continued victim of Indian state-sponsored tyranny in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), he asserted. The mistreated Kashmiris were celebrating Eid under military siege, being continued for the last 12 months, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

"I salute my Kashmiri brethren on this Eid and we should promote the passion of brotherhood by avoiding internal differences, adding that we should also give a message of jointly working hard for national development, the CM concluded.

