Chief Minister Appoints Four BoG Members For MTI, KTH

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:37 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Tuesday approved the Search and Nomination Council recommendations and appointed four members of Board of Governance for the Medical Teaching Institution, Khyber Teaching Hospital with immediate effect for a period of three years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Tuesday approved the Search and Nomination Council recommendations and appointed four members of board of Governance for the Medical Teaching Institution, Khyber Teaching Hospital with immediate effect for a period of three years.

The appointments included Major General (Retd) Muhammad Salauddin Qasim, Dr Nadeem Khawar, Muhammad Sabour Sethi and Professor (Retd) Dr Zafar Durrani.

It was notified here by the Health Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

