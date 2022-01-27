Chief Minister appoints Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali as MUET acting VC

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has granted approval for appoint of Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali as acting Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro

The university spokesman informed here on Thursday that the appointment has been made through notification issued by Sindh Universities and Boards Department.

After receiving the order, Prof. Dr, Taha Hussain Ali who also served the university as Pro-Vice Chancellor and Registrar has taken over the charge of the office of the Vice Chancellor, the spokesman informed and added that the academic and administrative officers and employees have congratulated Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali on his new assignments.