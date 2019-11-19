Chief Minister appoints Rafique Ahmed Memon as Pro VC Sindh University Thatta Campus

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon as Pro Vice Chancellor Sindh University Thatta Campus for the period of four years with immediate effect

Sindh Chief Minister, who is also the Chancellor of public universities of the province.

Upon receipt of appointment order, Prof. Dr. Rafique Memon who was earlier discharging responsibilities as Professor Institute of English Language and Literature University of Sindh Called on the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat who felicitated Dr. Memon upon his appointment as Pro-Vice Chancellor Thatta campus and expressed the hope that he would elevate the campus to newer heights of academic excellence.