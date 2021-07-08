Chief Minister appreciates DG Khan DPO for making surveillance project operational

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:00 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday congratulated and appreciated the efforts of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Umar Saeed Malik for making monitoring and surveillance project operational in view of modern policing in the division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday congratulated and appreciated the efforts of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Umar Saeed Malik for making monitoring and surveillance project operational in view of modern policing in the division.

The smart city project would lead to significant improvement in monitoring and surveillance, crime control and traffic management at DG Khan.

The Punjab chief minister, while appreciating the performance of the DPO, said that the project would bring peace along with crime control and a special facility to maintain law and order in the district, according to a handout issued here on Wednesday.

Briefing the Punjab CM, DPO Omar Saeed said that smart city in the style of Safe City Lahore would prove to be a revolutionary project for crime control, traffic management and monitoring.

He said under the project, not only CCTV cameras had been installed at sensitive places in the entire city but also all matters related to policing had been brought together under one roof.

The chief minister said that in modern times it was not possible to improve service delivery without effective use of information technology and DPO Omar Saeed Malik was one of the professional officers who maintained high standards of policing as per the requirements of modern times.

DPO DG Khan Umar Saeed Malik thanked the Punjab CM and said that police teams would work day and night to eradicate crime from society and no sacrifice would be spared in the process of protecting the lives and property of people, he added.

