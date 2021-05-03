Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appreciated the firefighters, who save the lives of people while endangering their own lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appreciated the firefighters, who save the lives of people while endangering their own lives.

In his message on firefighters day, the chief minister said the firefighters' role was very crucial in minimising the losses of life and property in the incidents of fire, adding that the Punjab government had paid attention to the training of firefighters on modern lines.

The professional training minimises the losses in untoward incidents and resources have been provided by the Punjab government to improve the training standards of firefighters, he added.

Besides providing modern training to Rescue-1122, its scope has also been expanded to the level oftehsils, the CM added.