Chief Minister Appreciates Kasur Police

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Chief Minister appreciates Kasur police

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated the Kasur police for arresting the accused involved in molesting a girl during a robbery in Pattoki

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated the Kasur police for arresting the accused involved in molesting a girl during a robbery in Pattoki.

The investigation team deserved accolades, he said and asserted that strict punishment would be awarded to the accused.

The government would continue to provide support to the victim's family as the elimination of crimes related to children and women was his priority, he said.

It should be noted that the police conducted a DNA test on 230 suspects in this case while investigating 598 and the DNA test match made it possible to identify the accused involved in molesting a 14-year-old girl in the PS Saddar Pattoki area.

