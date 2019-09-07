Chief Minister appreciates Law & Parliamentary Affairs Deptt report

(@imziishan)

Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office, here on Saturday, and presented him one year performance report about Law & Parliamentary Affairs Department

Sardar Usman Buzdar while appreciating Raja Basharat and his team on the performance of Law & Parliamentary Affairs department, said that Punjab government had completed such tasks in one year which previous government failed to do in their tenures.

Punjab Assembly in its first year made a record legislation, he said and added that Punjab Assembly had approved 19 bills of important nature and approximately 32 important bills were in the phase of completion. During the current fiscal year bills of important nature will also be presented in Punjab Assembly.

He said that launching of a new website by Law & Parliamentary Affairs was a good omen. He said that there was "One Man Show" in the past and decisions were taken without any consultation whereas we are running the province as a team." He said that PTI government was taking decision with the consultation as we did not believe in lip service but to deliver.

Raja Basharat said that provincial government under the leadership of Sardar Usman Buzdar solving peoples problem, the Law & Parliamentary Affairs department being equipped with the latest technology, he added.

He said complete consultation of provincial cabinet was done in decisions of important nature. Whereas decisions were taken by "One Man" in the past and the cabinet were kept unaware about them.