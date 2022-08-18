UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Appreciates Overseas Pakistanis

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that overseas Pakistanis are an asset of the country as they contribute a lot towards national development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :

Delegations of various PML-Q overseas office bearers called on Punjab Chief Minster Chaudhry Parvez Elahi here.

Those who met included President PML-Q Scotland Shabbir Shah, President Canada chapter Arjmand Bukhari, Tahir Bukhari.

Parvez Elahi said that the government sincerely appreciate the valuable services of expatriate Pakistanis.

