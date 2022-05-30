Chief Minister appreciates police on safe recovery of child

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday congratulated Lahore police and the investigation team on the safe recovery of a child kidnapped for ransom from Lahore.

The chief minister said that criminals would be given strict punishment under the law. "We are thankful for the safe recovery of the child as police investigated scientifically to apprehend the accused and ensured the safe recovery of the child", he added.