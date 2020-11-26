UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Appreciates Sialkot Airport Police Performance

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:39 AM

Chief Minister appreciates Sialkot Airport Police performance

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appreciated the staff of Sialkot Airport Police Station for their good performance, dutifulness and redressal of the problems of complainants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appreciated the staff of Sialkot Airport Police Station for their good performance, dutifulness and redressal of the problems of complainants.

On the directions of Usman Buzdar, DPO Sialkot Hassan Asad Alvi gave a cash reward of Rs one lakh to SHO, front desk staff and other officials and commendatory certificates.

The chief minister said that the government salute those police officials who redressed the problems of complainants in police stations. The government would continue to support and encouragedutiful officers, the CM added.

He further maintained that treating the complainants with kindness and polite behaviour was also among the duties of police. He said that significant change had been seen in police culture.

More Stories From Pakistan

