Chief Minister Approves Additional Grant For JSMU; Vice Chancellor Briefs Minister Ismail Rahu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 09:02 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Acting Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) and Executive Director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) Professor Shahid Rasul said that the Chief Minister (CM) approved an increase in the grant of JSMU.

Professor Shahid Rasul said this in the meeting held with the Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu, said the statement released here on Thursday.

Besides, CM instructed the Acting VC to meet the shortage of clinical faculty and administrative staff by hiring personnel, and also advised him to call meetings of the university senate and syndicate.

Professor Shahid Rasul told the Minister Ismail Rahu that during his meeting, he informed the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah about the problems of JSMU and JPMC.

