Chief Minister Approves Bahawalpur, Multan Secretariat Models

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:56 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the models of civil secretariats in Bahawalpur and Multan saying both the buildings would be built on modern designs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the models of civil secretariats in Bahawalpur and Multan saying both the buildings would be built on modern designs.

The models have been designed by the Infrastructure Development Authority of the Punjab, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that every promise made with the people of southern Punjab would be fulfilled. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not believe in hollow slogans and maintained that the foundation stones of both the projects would be laid soon.

Usman Buzdar mentioned that a new era of development had started under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The past governments always hoodwinked the southern Punjab people through promises while it was badly ignored in the previous tenure, he said and added that the funds of southern Punjab were spent on selected districts in the past but the incumbent government was giving the people of southern Punjab their due rights and their funds would only be spent there.

