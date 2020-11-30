UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Approves BSL-III Labs For Multan, Rahim Yar Khan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:28 PM

Chief Minister approves BSL-III labs for Multan, Rahim Yar Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday approved BSL-III (Bio-safety level-3) labs in Multan and Rahim Yar Khan to provide corona tests facilities to the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday approved BSL-III (Bio-safety level-3) labs in Multan and Rahim Yar Khan to provide corona tests facilities to the people.

This was decided in a meeting of the cabinet committee for the eradication of coronavirus, which was chaired by the Chief Minister at CM Office, here. Secretary Primary and Secondary Health briefed about the current corona situation.

The CM directed that the government labs should provide corona tests' results in the minimum time and warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of tests. A time-frame of the corona test's result should be fixed in labs, he directed. An average 16,000 tests were conducted in the province and the capacity would be increased as up to 25,000 tests could be conducted daily, he added.

The meeting also gave in-principle approval to give honoraria to corona labs' staff.

The CM directed the DIG traffic to allow trucks' entry into the city in the morning for timely provision of oxygen cylinders to the hospitals. He also directed to strictly implement corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in revenue khidmat open courts as corona ratio was around 5 per cent in Punjab.

The smart lock-down had been imposed in 2,016 affected areas while restricting the movement of 131,000 inhabitants, he added.

The meeting gave in-principle approval to extend the employment of the consultant recruited during the first corona attack and the CM asserted that every step would be taken to overcome the second wave. He regretted the number of corona patients had increased due to non-wearing of face masks and emphasized that this restriction would be strictly implemented in markets. Public safety was the supreme and necessary decision would be taken to ensure the safety of the citizens, he added.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasir Humayun, Murad Raas, SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan, ACSs of HED and Home departments, administrative secretaries, Commissioner Lahore and experts attended the meeting while high ranking military officials, Rawalpindi and Multan commissioners participated through video-link.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Attack Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Traffic Rahim Yar Khan Rawalpindi Market Government Cabinet Yasmin Rashid Employment Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Loew meets with German football DFB bosses to disc ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner chairs meeting to improve tax collect ..

1 minute ago

Pashinyan Will Not Go to Moscow in Person As EAEU ..

3 minutes ago

Russian, Moldovan Prime Ministers Discuss Expandin ..

3 minutes ago

Brexit deal 'mustn't sideline our fishermen': Fran ..

3 minutes ago

Biden Confirms Yellen to Lead US Treasury, Names O ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.