Chief Minister Approves Changing Name Of Durrani Media Colony To Peshawar Media Colony

Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:03 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has approved changing the name of Durrani Media Colony to Peshawar Media Colony and directed the officials of Wapda to ensure provision of transformer in the said colony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has approved changing the name of Durrani Media Colony to Peshawar Media Colony and directed the officials of Wapda to ensure provision of transformer in the said colony.

The Chief Minister agreed to proposal floated during his meeting with a delegation of Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUK) that called on him here Wednesday.

The CM directed the concern authorities to ensure provision of allotment letters to the Journalists by August 31, 2019.

The KhUJ delegates suggested to change the name of Durrani Media Colony to Peshawar Media Colony which the CM agreed.

Prime Minister Advisor on Media Iftikhar Durrani, Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Staff Officer to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Information, GM SNGPL, Secretary LAW and DG PDA were present on this occasion.

The CM was briefed in details about progress of work on Durrani Media Colony spreading over 169 kanal of land.

The CM was told that there are 340 residential plots in the colony over which 62 percent work has been completed. Similarly, 26 percent work on construction of roads has also been completed. Rs293.46 million has been allocated for civil work of which Rs281 million has been spent.

The CM directed the authorities to provide Rs5 million arrears to SNGPL for overcoming the problem of gas supply in the colony.

