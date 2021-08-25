UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Approves Construction Of Two Emergency Towers

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the construction of emergency towers at Services and Jinnah hospitals to provide latest facilities to the patients

While chairing a meeting at his office, which was attended by Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, secretary Health, CEO IDAP and others, the CM directed to take steps for completion of both the projects in minimum time period.

The meeting also dilated on the proposal of building a cancer hospital in Taunsa.

The CM termed the universal health coverage program an inventive initiative to provide quality healthcare facilities for free.

The past government neglected far-flung areas while the PTI-led government was providing the best medical facilities to the people at their doorstep, he asserted and directed to expedite work on mother and child hospitals.

