Chief Minister Approves Disparity Allowance For University Teachers, Employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation of vice chancellors of the universities of Punjab led by PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Monday.

The delegation briefed the CM about difficulties faced by the universities teachers and employees due to non provision of disparity allowance.

The CM approved the disparity allowance for the teachers and employees of the university. However, universities will take formal approval from respective syndicates for the award of disparity allowance.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad thanked the Chief Minister for resolving the issue of the university's teachers and employees.

Later, the VC called for a meeting of the deans of faculties and apprised them about the instructionsissued by the CM.

