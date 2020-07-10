Chief Minister approves establishment of River Ravi Front Authority

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved establishment of the River Ravi Front Authority for developing a most modern city in the north of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :

The Punjab government would promulgate an ordinance for establishment of the authority with the chief minister as its chairman.

The authority would work for developing a new city over an area of more than one lakh acres.

The new city would help overcome the problems of congested traffic, water and environment in Lahore city. A large lake and free barrages would also be built in the new city.

