Chief Minister approves evening shifts in Shahpoor, Nilooni Higher Secondary Schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Saturday gave approval to commence evening shifts in two Higher Secondary Schools of Shahpoor and Nilooni district Shangla.

He was chairing a meeting of Elementary and Secondary Education Department here at Chief Minister Secretariat.

Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Tarakai, Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousfzai and Minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub, concerned authorities of Education Department attended the meeting.

CM termed promotion of education sector as topmost priority of government and said that available resources were being utilized to ensure availability of required facilities in public sector schools.

He remarked that reforms initiatives taken by provincial government in education sector were yielding positive results and standard of public sector schools was improving.

Chief Minister said that apart from increasing capacities of existing schools, new schools were being established to provide students access to education.

He directed concerned authorities to ensure timely completion of all the projects launched for standardization of public sector schools and provision of missing facilities.

The meeting was informed that need of starting evening shifts in the above mentioned schools arises due to the increasing number of students. He said that locals also demanded to start evening shifts in these schools to facilitate students.