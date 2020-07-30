UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Approves Expansion Of Rainwater's Storage Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:29 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved expansion of rainwater's underground storage project in other districts which would made stored utilized for horticulture and drinking purposes after purification

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved expansion of rainwater's underground storage project in other districts which would made stored utilized for horticulture and drinking purposes after purification.

He was chairing a meeting at his office to review the performance of the housing department.

The Chief Minister approved to gradually expand the project to other districts and directed the housing department to take steps in this regard.

He said the underground storage tank facility at Lawrence Road was very useful as it can store 1.4 million gallon water for subsequent use.

The Chief Minister said that a new sewerage line would be constructed from Larek Colony to Gulshan Ravi at an estimated cost of Rs 14 billion.

Meanwhile, the government was also working on a surface water treatment plant in the provincial metropolis with a cost of around Rs 21 billion, he added.

He said, a business plan has been devised so that WASA could operate according to new requirements. A horticulture academy would also be set up in Lahore to train the people about the intricate art of garden cultivation and management, he said.

He directed that construction of houses under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme should be started soon and the private sector would be provided with every necessary facility in this regard. He added that the provision of clean drinking water projects under Aab Pak Authority be moved forward speedily as access to clean water was the fundamental right of every citizen.

Around Rs. 6 billion have been earmarked for Aab Pak Authority to protect people from water-borne diseases, he said.

The housing department should complete its public welfare projects within stipulated period, the CM added.

Earlier, the housing secretary briefed that 420 water supply and sanitation schemes have been completed.

Housing Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rashid, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, Chief Secretary, Chairman Provincial Task force forAffordable Housing Yaqoob Tahir Izhar, General Secretary (PTAH) Atif AyubMeo and others attended the meeting.

