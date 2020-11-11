UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Approves Green Electric Buses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:37 PM

Chief Minister approves green electric buses

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday gave in-principle approval to ply green electric buses in the city with the direction to complete the relating matters as soon as possible

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday gave in-principle approval to ply green electric buses in the city with the direction to complete the relating matters as soon as possible.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the CM asked the Transport department to submit comprehensive recommendations as soon as possible. These buses would be plied on 103 kilometres long six different routes in Lahore while the service would also be introduced in other cities through the public-private partnership.

The meeting dilated on different procurement options and the CM held the new transport facility would also be helpful in reducing environmental degradation and smog. The government would take every step to benefit the people, he remarked.

The meeting decided to reactivate the vehicle inspection and certification system to eradicate smog and the CM said the Lahore Transport Company would be converted to Punjab Transport Company.

He also gave in-principle approval to the recruitment of inspectors, sub-inspectors and sergeants with the direction to improve cleanliness arrangements of the Orange Line Metro Train. "No compromise would be made in this regard and I will personally inspect cleanliness by conducting surprise visits," he said.

Meanwhile, he said that public transport would be introduced, for the first time, in Koh-e-Suleman areas. The best transport facility would be provided to Kot Chutta, Vohwa, Tibi Qaiserani, Taunsa and DG Khan at subsidized rates, he said and announced that latest buses would be introduced in Faisalabad and other divisions.

Minister Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi, secretary Transport and others attended the meeting.

