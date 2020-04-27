Chief Minister approves initial framework of Rise Punjab initiative

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved initial framework of Rise Punjab initiative to promote investment and development in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved initial framework of Rise Punjab initiative to promote investment and development in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to a handout issued here, the P&D chairman presented the document of the framework during a meeting, which was held at 90-Shahra Qauid-e-Azam with CM Usman Buzdar in the chair on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM pointed out that Punjab took the lead in devising the Rise Punjab plan in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

He emphasised that the identification of new priorities was need of the hour and added that new steps would be taken to boost investment opportunities and development projects.

He said that a new strategy had been devised for ensuring social protection and provision of healthcare and educational facilities to citizens.

Usman Buzdar said that the government was committed to promoting public welfare projects by using a new approach as it was imperative to move forward with full dedication to ensure social protection to people.

He called for submission of a report at the earliest after reviewing of the proposal of setting up of social protection fund, adding that the initial document of Rise Punjab plan was a good effort in the backdrop of the prevailing scenario and priorities should be moulded according to the situation.

The CM ordered for further improving the document and added that private investors would be encouraged under the public-private partnership. The public welfare projects will be started under the public-private partnership mode, he added.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Adviser Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and others attended the meeting.