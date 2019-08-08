UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Approves Modification Of Reimbursement Of Policy To Govt Employees' Medical Aid

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:40 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday has approved modification of reimbursement of policy to government employees for treatment of medical expenses while he took this step of approval on a summary was submitted by Health Department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday has approved modification of reimbursement of policy to government employees for treatment of medical expenses while he took this step of approval on a summary was submitted by Health Department.

According to the new policy, the Director General Health has given authority to approve 50 thousands rupees for provision medical facilities to government's employees and related family members on claims regarding diseases under approval of new policy, said press release issued here.

Hence, Administrative Secretary of department can approve claims of up to Rs, 100000, Chief Secretary will have authority to approve Rs 2 million over claims of medical reports while medical claims worth more than Rs 2 million which will be submitted to chief minister for approval.

Despite, the chief secretary will approve the claims of up to 2 million rupees in emergency cases of indoor patients without referral while the chief minister will approve the claims worth more than Rs 2 million. The new policy will be implemented soon.

This step was taken to address pending cases of medical claims on immediately basis for provision of medical facilities to government employees, said press release.

