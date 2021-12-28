Chief Minister approves modifying 150-year-old canal command area rules

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday approved modifying canal command area rules of 1873 to utilise additional canal water.

He was presiding over a meeting of Irrigation Department at his office. Punjab Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Leghari, secretary agriculture and others were also present.

The CM said the new rules would be presented before the provincial cabinet for approval after endorsement from the cabinet standing committee for legislation.

The 150-year-old law would be updated according to emerging needs, he added and maintained that the necessary modification in canal command area adjustment rules would benefit the farmers.

He said that utilization of additional canal water would wholly benefit the agriculture sector, adding that the action would be initiated on a 'first come, first served' basis on online applications for utilization of additional water.

The secretary irrigation briefed the participants about the proposal.