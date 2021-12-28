UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Approves Modifying 150-year-old Canal Command Area Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:43 PM

Chief Minister approves modifying 150-year-old canal command area rules

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday approved modifying canal command area rules of 1873 to utilise additional canal water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday approved modifying canal command area rules of 1873 to utilise additional canal water.

He was presiding over a meeting of Irrigation Department at his office. Punjab Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Leghari, secretary agriculture and others were also present.

The CM said the new rules would be presented before the provincial cabinet for approval after endorsement from the cabinet standing committee for legislation.

The 150-year-old law would be updated according to emerging needs, he added and maintained that the necessary modification in canal command area adjustment rules would benefit the farmers.

He said that utilization of additional canal water would wholly benefit the agriculture sector, adding that the action would be initiated on a 'first come, first served' basis on online applications for utilization of additional water.

The secretary irrigation briefed the participants about the proposal.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Water Agriculture From Cabinet Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

KP govt to construct Peshawar-DI Khan, Dir motorwa ..

KP govt to construct Peshawar-DI Khan, Dir motorways under PPP mode

6 seconds ago
 Barca's Jordi Alba tests positive for Covid-19

Barca's Jordi Alba tests positive for Covid-19

8 seconds ago
 Ferran Torres signs for Barcelona from Manchester ..

Ferran Torres signs for Barcelona from Manchester City: official

9 seconds ago
 Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart P ..

Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart Police Station at Expo 2020 Dub ..

30 minutes ago
 Philippines Signs Deal to Buy 2 Warships From Sout ..

Philippines Signs Deal to Buy 2 Warships From South Korea - Defense Department

11 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews perform ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews performance of ABAD

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.