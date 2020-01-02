Chief Minister approves `New Peshawar Old Charm' plan to revive glory of provincial metropolis

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has approved the " Peshawar Revival Plan" with major focus on efficient regulation and having fewer financial implications.

The main theme of the plan is "New Peshawar Old Charm" which has been prepared under the special directives of Chief Minister with emphasis on implementing efficient regulations by PDA, TMAs, local government and District Administration.

After its successful implementation in the provincial capital, Mahmood Khan stated that it would also be extended to other divisional headquarters and major cities of the province.

He was presiding over an important meeting regarding Chief Minister's "Peshawar Revival plan" at Chief Minister House Peshawar.

Minister for Finance Taimoor Salim Jhagra, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Commissioner Peshawar, Secretary to Local Government and Rural Development, Deputy Commissioner & other relevant authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in details about the plan prepared under the special directives of Chief Minister aimed to revive and restore the old charm of Peshawar by focusing on the improvement of regulatory regime.

The meeting was told that illegal advertisement, Bill Boards, Debris Building Materials, Temporary Encroachments, Banners, Streamers, Flags, Redundant Poles, Iron Structures, Rusted Vehicles, Broken/Missing, Tuff Pavers, Curves Stones and dysfunctional streetlights are the major issues identified in the city.

Similarly, missing lane cat eyes, traffic congestion points requiring minor re-engineering, unattended public parks, open redundant spaces and jumbled up wires of various utilities were also identified as major issues causing bad outlook of the provincial capital.

The meeting was briefed that the plan envisages value addition in the city outlook by addressing the issues through the 7-Rs strategy including remove, repair, realign, renovate, restore and revive which will ultimately relax the environment of Peshawar metropolitan city.

The plan would be implemented phase wise for which initially different major arteries of Peshawar have been proposed that include university road, Ring Road, Khyber Road, GT Road, Circular Road, Dalazak Road, Nasir Bagh Road, Charsadda Road and Kohat Road.

Construction of slip roads on congestion points at university road and restoration of Qehva Khanas, Historical Places, Arts & Crafts Shops along with installation of heritage plaques and photo points have also been proposed under the plan.

The meeting was told that the plan is focused on effective regulation by TMA, PDA and District Administration without considerable finances.

However minor funding for construction of slip road, repairing/rehabilitation of foot paths, renovation of city entrance/bridges etc would be required which can be incurred from Peshawar uplift program already reflected in ADP 2019-20.

The Chief Minister appreciated the proposed plan and directed its implementation without any delay stating that these small measures can bring major difference and change the outlook of the provincial capital.

Mahmood Khan said that improvement in the regulatory regime by departments concerned could easily give a pleasant outlook to the city, adding that in the first phase existing infrastructure should be put in order.

He said that later on, the plan would also be replicated in divisional headquarters and major cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.