Chief Minister approves new timings for grocery, general stores

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking important decision, has approved new timing/schedule for the grocery and general stores in the province in the wake of coronavirus situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking important decision, has approved new timing/schedule for the grocery and general stores in the province in the wake of coronavirus situation.

According to the new schedule, general stores and grocery stores will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm, however, medical stores and pharmacies will be exempted from new timing/schedule.

New timing will be enforced from 1st of April. The decision for new timing has been taken for the protection of health and lives of the people as the government will take all possible measures for protecting the health and life of the people, CM added.