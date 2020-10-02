Chief Minister approves overhead bridge construction from railway station to Badshahi Masjid

The construction of an overhead bridge from railway station to Badshahi Masjid was approved on Friday, along with introduction of street and night tourism in Lahore to attract tourists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The construction of an overhead bridge from railway station to Badshahi Masjid was approved on Friday, along with introduction of street and night tourism in Lahore to attract tourists.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting to discuss revival of cultural and tourism-related activities in Lahore city here.

The CM said that buffer zones would be introduced to preserve the historical buildings and monuments and urban space would also be restored for citizens in the provincial metropolis.

Similarly, sit-out caf�s would be introduced so that citizens could enjoy leisure life on the pattern of Europe. The food stalls would be arranged at an open area on historic The Mall road and food items would be sold on pushcarts of appropriate designs.

Certificates would be displayed at food-carts showing the quality of food items.

Maryam Zamani Masjid would also be restored to re-establish its historical grandeur and rim-market would be shifted to some other place.

Director-General Walled City of Lahore Authority apprised the meeting that the royal passageway was being restored from Kashmiri Bazaar to Dabbi Bazaar. The meeting also reviewed setting up of open-air food streets at different places in Lahore.

Secretary Local Government, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Tourism, Commissioner and DC Lahore and DG PHA also attended the meeting.