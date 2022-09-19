UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Approves PCDs Establishment In Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 07:27 PM

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, preventive cardiology departments (PCDs) would be set up in hospitals for early detection of heart diseases

While chairing a meeting to review setting up of the PCDs here on Monday, the chief minister said that the facility would be useful to manage, screen and treat the heart diseases.

He said that awareness and treatment would be recommended in a special centre for prevention of heart diseases and it would be helpful to prevent the causes of heart diseases in advance.

Parvez Elahi said that a pilot project of preventive cardiology would be started at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and its scope would be gradually expanded to other cardiology institutes.

He said that early diagnosis and treatment of diseases would save the government resources.

In developed countries, preventive cardiology departments provide valuable services for the public health, he noted.

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Dr Yasmin Rashid said on the occasion that early diagnosis of heart diseases would reduce pressure on the government hospitals.

Research Director at Fatima Jinnah Medical University Dr Ezra Muhammad said that in modern medical science, it was possible to detect heart disease on a genetic basis, adding that the parents need to take preventive measures for children after a heart attack.

PIC Executive Director Dr Bilal Mohyuddin said that blood pressure, sugar, smoking and a non-standard diet could cause heart diseases.

The SH&ME secretary, secretary Punjab Assembly and others attended the meeting.

