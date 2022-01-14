Chief Minister approves plan for establishment of first Environmental Lab

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday approved the plan for setting up the first Environmental Laboratory in the province with an estimated cost of Rs 100 million

On the recommendation of the department, a laboratory will be set up at Lasbela University of Water and Marine Sciences in Uthal.

The university will provide technical human resources for the laboratory. The purpose of setting up the laboratory is to conduct regular survey and analyze the industrial waste and its effects on the environment.

The establishment of an environmental laboratory will help in minimizing the environmental pollution caused by industries.