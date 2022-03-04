UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Approves Punjab Emergency Service Employees Regulation 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Chief Minister approves Punjab Emergency Service Employees Regulation 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired the 7th meeting of Punjab Emergency Council at his office which accorded in principle approval for Punjab Emergency Service Employees Regulation, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired the 7th meeting of Punjab Emergency Council at his office which accorded in principle approval for Punjab Emergency Service Employees Regulation, 2022.

The chief minister directed the cabinet standing committee for legislation to review its draft. It also approved giving a risk allowance, equal to one basic pay, for rescuers and directed the Finance department to take steps in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said that the motorbike rescue service would be launched in all the 36 districts of Punjab by July this year as its scope was being expanded to 27 districts.

The past government spurned this important institution and the Punjab Emergency Council meeting was not called for eight long years, he lamented and pointed out that the incumbent government had modernized the rescue 1122 service to help the people in need.

After 2015, new 258 ambulances had been provided to Rescue 1122, he stated and expressed the satisfaction that air ambulance service was also being introduced.

PES DG Dr Rizwan Naseer thanked the CM for extending the necessary cooperation.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, MPAs Musarat Cheema, Khadija Umer, Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab July Rescue 1122 2015 All Government Cabinet Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

28 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

28 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

17 minutes ago
 Kite seller held with kites, chemical thread

Kite seller held with kites, chemical thread

17 minutes ago
 Opposition making futile attempts for no-confidenc ..

Opposition making futile attempts for no-confidence move: Buzdar

18 minutes ago
 Bilawal reiterates pledge to uphold people's right ..

Bilawal reiterates pledge to uphold people's rights

18 minutes ago
 CPO review security arrangements for Pak-Australia ..

CPO review security arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket matches

18 minutes ago
 56,565 patients get treatment at OGDCL's 19 free e ..

56,565 patients get treatment at OGDCL's 19 free eye camps

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>