Chief Minister approves Punjab Emergency Service Employees Regulation 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired the 7th meeting of Punjab Emergency Council at his office which accorded in principle approval for Punjab Emergency Service Employees Regulation, 2022.

The chief minister directed the cabinet standing committee for legislation to review its draft. It also approved giving a risk allowance, equal to one basic pay, for rescuers and directed the Finance department to take steps in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said that the motorbike rescue service would be launched in all the 36 districts of Punjab by July this year as its scope was being expanded to 27 districts.

The past government spurned this important institution and the Punjab Emergency Council meeting was not called for eight long years, he lamented and pointed out that the incumbent government had modernized the rescue 1122 service to help the people in need.

After 2015, new 258 ambulances had been provided to Rescue 1122, he stated and expressed the satisfaction that air ambulance service was also being introduced.

PES DG Dr Rizwan Naseer thanked the CM for extending the necessary cooperation.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, MPAs Musarat Cheema, Khadija Umer, Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.