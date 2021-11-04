UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Approves Recruitment For 100,000 Vacancies In Various Departments

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:09 PM

Chief Minister approves recruitment for 100,000 vacancies in various departments

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Thursday that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had approved recruitment for 100,000 vacancies in various departments across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Thursday that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had approved recruitment for 100,000 vacancies in various departments across the province.

Addressing a press conference here, SACM said that as per the directions of CM, the recruitment process would be transparent and purely merit based in accordance with the recruitment policy.

Usman Buzdar had also ordered to remove bottlenecks in the payment of salaries of adhoc doctors and directed that there should be no delay in the payment of salaries.

Hasaan Khawar informing about details of vacant posts to the media told that out of 33,000 vacant posts in schools education department 16,000 would be filled in the first phase. He said that in the Primary healthcare department 12,00 vacant posts, specialized healthcare 2,900, higher education 2,600, college teachers interns 3,500, civil defence 1200, prisons department 4,300 and similarly 4,800 patwari vacancies were being filled in phases.

In addition to that more than 12,000 vacancies would be filled in police and border military police.

SACM said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken stern notice of the difficulties being faced by the doctors and also ordered to pay their salaries without any hindrance.

He further said that the journey of progress had been started and CM had directed to initiate necessary action to fill the posts in housing, public health engineering, local government and other various departments.

Responding to a question, SACM said transfer and posting on administrative grounds was the prerogative of the chief executive of the province and any officer who would not perform had no right to remain on his seat.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Education Punjab Progress Border Media Government Merit Packaging Limited Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Current Oil Price at $80 Per Barrel Reflects Marke ..

Current Oil Price at $80 Per Barrel Reflects Market Situation - Russia's Novak

6 minutes ago
 Govt committed to introduce law reforms in country ..

Govt committed to introduce law reforms in country; Dr Farogh Naseem

7 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Deal Compliance on High Level, Reached 115% ..

OPEC+ Deal Compliance on High Level, Reached 115% in September - Russia's Novak

7 minutes ago
 Over 1.08 mln people vaccinated in Hyderabad

Over 1.08 mln people vaccinated in Hyderabad

11 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Expects Oil Demand to Grow by 5-6 Mln BpD in ..

OPEC+ Expects Oil Demand to Grow by 5-6 Mln BpD in 2021 - Russia's Novak

11 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA represents Pakistan in Belt & Road M ..

Chairman NDMA represents Pakistan in Belt & Road Ministerial Forum for Internati ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.