Chief Minister approves recruitment for 100,000 vacancies in various departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Thursday that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had approved recruitment for 100,000 vacancies in various departments across the province.

Addressing a press conference here, SACM said that as per the directions of CM, the recruitment process would be transparent and purely merit based in accordance with the recruitment policy.

Usman Buzdar had also ordered to remove bottlenecks in the payment of salaries of adhoc doctors and directed that there should be no delay in the payment of salaries.

Hasaan Khawar informing about details of vacant posts to the media told that out of 33,000 vacant posts in schools education department 16,000 would be filled in the first phase. He said that in the Primary healthcare department 12,00 vacant posts, specialized healthcare 2,900, higher education 2,600, college teachers interns 3,500, civil defence 1200, prisons department 4,300 and similarly 4,800 patwari vacancies were being filled in phases.

In addition to that more than 12,000 vacancies would be filled in police and border military police.

SACM said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken stern notice of the difficulties being faced by the doctors and also ordered to pay their salaries without any hindrance.

He further said that the journey of progress had been started and CM had directed to initiate necessary action to fill the posts in housing, public health engineering, local government and other various departments.

Responding to a question, SACM said transfer and posting on administrative grounds was the prerogative of the chief executive of the province and any officer who would not perform had no right to remain on his seat.