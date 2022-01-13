Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacancies in S&GAD Deptt

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Thursday approved the recruitment for 804 different vacancies in Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Thursday approved the recruitment for 804 different vacancies in Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD).

Chief Minister Balochistan has directed Secretary S&GAD to start the recruitment process immediately.

He also directed that the process should be done on the basis of merit so that the right of any holder was not lost in the recruitment process.