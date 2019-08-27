Chief Minister approves recruitment of 4,500 college teacher interns

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:01 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to recruitment of college teacher interns (CTIs) in public sector colleges across the province against 4,500 vacant posts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to recruitment of college teacher interns (CTIs) in public sector colleges across the province against 4,500 vacant posts.

Recruitment on 400 vacant posts would be made against the quota reserved for minorities and differently disabled persons.

A summary of Higher education Department has been approved by the chief minister and the CTIs showing satisfactory performance, during the current educational year, would be given an opportunity again.

However, this would not mean an extension in their period of employment.

The chief minister directed the administrative department to devise a mechanism for monitoring CTIs' performance and has also sought recommendations regarding formulation of comprehensive policy for recruitment of CTIs for 2020-21.

He said that the CTIs recruitment would help overcome teachers' shortage, adding that recruitment process would be transparent and merit-based as the government was working to improve the standard of public sector colleges.

More Stories From Pakistan

