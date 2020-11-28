Chief Minister approves release of grants to sports associations

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has, in principle, approved the release of annual grants to sports associations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has, in principle, approved the release of annual grants to sports associations.

He announced this during a meeting with delegation of Punjab Olympic Association (POA), led by its president Muhammad Amir Jan.

The delegation was comprised of POA Secretary-General Idrees Haider Khawaja, Vice President Ahmer Malik, members Wajid Ali Chaudhary, Irfan Ullah Khan and Secretary General Pakistan Olympic Association Muhammad Khalid Mahmood.

The CM made it clear that grants would be issued and utilized in a transparent manner.

Steps would be taken by the government to encourage the players on-merit and pick and choose policy of the previous tenure would not be followed anymore, he declared.

He directed the Punjab Olympic Association to devise a sports Calendar in collaboration with the Sports department, adding that limited sports activities were allowed due to corona while mega sports events would be arranged after improvement in the corona situation.

The CM said the credit for reviving Punjab Games went to the PTI government, adding, the spectators enjoyed the best performance in Kabaddi championship. The government would also promote local sports along with international games, he added.

Sports Minister Rai Taimur Bhatti, Secretary and DG Sports were also present.