Chief Minister approves remission of 60 days in convicts' jail sentences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved a special remission of 60 days in the sentences of convicts on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

This will facilitate hundreds of prisoners, incarcerated in various jails, to celebrate the happy Eid occasion with their loved ones.

In this regard, the chief minister also asserted the government's commitment to reform the jail manual according toemerging needs for bringing ease to the lives of inmates.

The Punjab government was committed to protecting the fundamental rights of detainees.