UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Approves Rs 12bln Funds For Flood Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Chief Minister approves Rs 12bln funds for flood victims

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has accorded approval of the funds amounting to Rs 12 billion on the whole for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood-affectees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has accorded approval of the funds amounting to Rs 12 billion on the whole for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood-affectees.

He was presiding over a meeting at CMO in which the Head of Punjab Ehsas Program Dr. Sania Nishtar, Provincial Minister Mohsin Leghari and others were also present.

The CM said that the Punjab government will provide Rs 9 billion for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood-affected people adding that other Rs 3.2 billion which were collected during the telethon would be contributed.

He said that Rs10 billion have been allocated to redress the losses of houses and the livestock while Rs 2 billion have been allocated to provide financial assistance to the farmers whose fields were affected due to the floods.

The chief minister apprised that the farmers having less than 12.5 acres of land will be disbursed Rs 5000/per acre while Rs 2 lac/financial aid will be given on the falling down of adobe houses while Rs 4 lac/financial aid will be given to the owners of the bricked houses. He said that the owners of the livestock will also be given financial aid in the flood-affected areas.

The CM added that the Punjab government is doing the rehabilitation work of the flood-affectees.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Senior Member board of Revenue, concerned Secretaries and other officials also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Billion

Recent Stories

Wasa for taking strict action against defaulters

Wasa for taking strict action against defaulters

2 minutes ago
 Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain dea ..

Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest criminals, seize drugs, weapon

Police arrest criminals, seize drugs, weapon

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt approves master planning of Sande ..

Balochistan govt approves master planning of Sandeman Hospital

2 minutes ago
 Begum Alvi urges women to conduct regular self-exa ..

Begum Alvi urges women to conduct regular self-examination to detect breast canc ..

20 minutes ago
 India Condemns Terrorist Attack on Mausoleum in Sh ..

India Condemns Terrorist Attack on Mausoleum in Shiraz - Foreign Ministry

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.