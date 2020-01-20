Chief Minister approves Rs 15.594 mn for Nahqi tunnel project in Bajaur district

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has approved Rs 15.594 million for establishment, operational and maintenance of Nahqi Tunnel at Tribal District Bajaur adding that reconstruction and rehab of roads and other infrastructure in the Newly Merged Tribal Districts (NMTDs) will be made possible on priority basis.

He was presiding over 18th meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Council at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Minister Environment Ishtiaq Urmar, Secretary C&W, MD PKHA and others concerned official attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed regarding establishment, operationalization, maintenance and progress of Nahqi Tunnel Tribal District Bajaur. The Chief Minister also approved creation of additional 14 posts of PKHA to handle the task of operation and maintenance of Nahqi Tunnel directing that locals should be recruited against these posts.

He has also approved procurement of three vehicles for the staff of PKHA for Nahqi Tunnel which will facilitate operationalization and maintenance work of the tunnel. The Chief Minister said that the operationalization of Nahqi Tunnel would benefit not only the people of Tribal District Bajaur but also of Tribal District Mohmand and Malakand division.

He furthered that special focus will be given to construction of roads and highways NMDs and other under privileged areas.

Chief Minister stated that the desire standard of road infrastructure in the province will not only provide better travelling facilities to the people but will also help in tourism and restoration of industries and investment.The meeting was informed that Nahqi Tunnel has been established at a cost Rs 2407.432 million under the supervision of FWO having a total length 754 meters and the carriage way is 8.2 meters.

It was further told that PKHA will create 14 additional posts for the operation and maintenance of Nahqi Tunnel including one post of Tunnel Incharge, two posts of CCTV Room Operator, two posts of Electrician, one post of plumber, one post of cook and sweeper each and six posts of security guards.

The meeting was further informed that local people will be recruited against these posts. On the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that completion and rehabilitation of road infrastructure throughout the province including NMDs would be made possible.

The incumbent provincial government taking all possible steps to facilitate people of NMDs. He said that the time had come to address all the deprivations of the people of NMDs. He further stated that development and prosperity of the whole province was the priority of present provincial government.