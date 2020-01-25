Chief Minister approves Rs 15.594m for operating, maintenance of Nakhqi Tunnel

(@imziishan)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday approved Rs 15.594 million for maintenance and operating of Nakhqi Tunnel at tribal district Bajaur and directed that reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads and other infrastructure in newly merged areas should be ensured on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday approved Rs 15.594 million for maintenance and operating of Nakhqi Tunnel at tribal district Bajaur and directed that reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads and other infrastructure in newly merged areas should be ensured on priority basis.

He was presiding over the 18th meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Council here at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar which was attended by Minister for Environment Ishtiaq Urmar, Secretary Communication and Works, Managing Director Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PKHA) and others official concerned.

The chief minister also approved creation of additional 14 posts in PKHA to handle task of operation and maintenance of Nakhqi Tunnel.

He stated that functioning of Nakhqi tunnel would not only facilitate people of tribal district Bajaur but would also benefit people of Mohmand district and Malakand division.

The meeting was briefed about establishment, operating, maintenance and progress of Nakhqi Tunnel at tribal district Bajaur.

The meeting was informed that Nakhqi Tunnel has been established at a cost of Rs 2407.432 million with 8.2 meter long tunnel carriage way. The approved posts for operation and maintenance of Nakhqi Tunnel include one post of Tunnel In charge, two posts of CCTV Room Operator, two posts of electricians, one post of plumber, one post of cook and sweeper each besides six posts of security guards. It was said that local people would be recruited for duties in these posts.