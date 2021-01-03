UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Approves Rs 23.56 Mln To Buy Houses Of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 01:01 AM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has approved Rs. 23.56 million to buy the ancestral houses of two Bollywood legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has approved Rs. 23.56 million to buy the ancestral houses of two Bollywood legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar.

The price of Raj Kapoor house is Rs 15 million and Rs 8.

56 million for Dilip Kumar house.

Both houses will be restored and turned into museums.

The Archaeology Department has declared the two houses a national heritage sites that was recognised internationally.

