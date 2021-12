Chief Minister approves Rs 3.14m funds for patients' treatment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved Rs 3.14 million funds' release for treatment of seven deserving patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved Rs 3.14 million funds' release for treatment of seven deserving patients.

According to details, Rs 1.35 million has been approved for Bahawalnagar's Abiha Amir for cochlear implant surgery, one million rupees for cancer patient Samina Sattar of Muzaffargarh, Rs 3 lakh for kidney patient Riaz Hussain of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs 1.

77 lakh for cancer patient Kulsoom Bibi of Bahawalpur, Rs 1.51 lakh for Muhammad Waseem of DG Khan and Rs 1.63 lakh approved for Muhammad Arshad of Lodhran district.